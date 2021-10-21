New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian cricketers were seen taking up the dalgona candy challenge, inspired by the Netflix blockbuster Korean series, 'Squid Game'. The show is a huge hit on the OTT platform and became Netflix' most-watched show. It has reportedly generated $900 million since its release.

Keeping up with the trend, the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a post where Indian players can be seen carving out shapes in the candies, just like it was shown in the Squid Game. ICC captioned the post with, "India put to the test in nerve-wracking game. Indian Cricket Team stars are put to the test with a game made famous by one of the world's most talked-about shows".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The challenge was inspired by the third episode of the series, wherein players are required to carve out shapes that were drawn in the candies during a stipulated time frame without breaking them and if a player fails to do so, then they are killed then and there.

In the video shared by the sports body, Indian players including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah can be seen taking part in the challenge.

While Varun, Rahul, Suryakumar, and Bumrah fail to precisely carve the shape out of their candies and end up breaking them, Rohit and Shami successfully completed the challenge and carved out the shapes without breaking the candies.

Talking about the ICC T20 World Cup, it will be a treat to the eye for all the cricket fans as the much-awaited India-Pakistan cricket face-off will take place on October 24. The Indian players seem to be filled with confidence after they defeated England and Australia in their two warm-up games.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen