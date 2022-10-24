Rohit Sharma Imitates Journalist's Accent After Win Over Pakistan Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

The fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan ended on a lighter note with the former winning the clash by four wickets in Melbourne. The happiest man in India's camp was skipper Rohit Sharma who lifted Virat Kohli on his shoulders after the win and hugged the star batter for his heroic knock of 82-run.

Even after the match, Rohit continued the lighter mood and imitated a journalist during the post-match press conference which left everyone in splits.

Rohit was asked by a reporter, "Playing on the cricket field and the challenges and bowling to the right length. Can you just describe their bowling unit and how you think they executed their plans?"

Mimicking the journalist's accent, Rohit began, "I felt really good, I felt really good." What followed was laughter from others present during the post-match press conference.

India were reduced to 31/4 in 6.1 overs chasing 160. Hardik Pandya joined Virat Kohli in the tough times and the duo scripted the famous win for India as they stitched a 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket which set the tone for India's win. Pandya played a knock of 40 runs while Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 runs including 4 sixes and 6 fours to get his side over the line.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 159/8 in their 20 overs despite losing their both openers early in the game.

Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed played knocks of 52* and 51 respectively to get past Pakistan's score to the 150-run mark.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped three wickets each.