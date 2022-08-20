Rohit Sharma Feels Giving 'Specific' Roles To Players Can Bring Them Out Of Rough Patch

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup, India skipper Rohit Sharma said that the clarity of role in the team give direction to players to improve their game and work on the areas where they are struggling.

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will start their title defending campaign on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium. The right-handed batter feels that out-of-form players can only blossom when they're assigned with a 'specific' role in the team.

"Obviously, for me it's just to quickly adapt to certain individuals and then understand what they need, what are their strong points, where they are weak. Try and you know give them feedback and work with them; be very specific in what the team is expecting from that individual. That is where the individual can blossom because when we give them the clarity of what the team is expecting from you, he will be able to work towards that direction and he can work on his game in many ways and then improve his game as well," Rohit said on Star Sports' 'Follow The Blues'.

"When you know certain players are going through tough times, we try to give them a clear understanding of what's happening. Making him understand what we expect from him, his role in this team, and all those kind of things. So, I don't go with any particular mantra when I play the game. So, I think those are the things that I always keep in mind," he added.

The 35-year-old said it is his duty as a captain to create a pressure free environment for young players to enjoy their game and adapt to the environment.

"For me as a captain, it is very important that we create an environment for the players where they don't feel that it's a very high-pressure environment. We try and create (an environment) for the guys to come out in this team and try have fun and enjoy each other's company. Because I strongly feel that it's important not to allow the pressure to creep in too much. When you're playing, obviously, there will be pressure because when you are holding the ball in your hand, there is pressure on you as a bowler," he said.

"When you're batting in the middle, there is pressure, and that is what you have to handle on your own. The captain or coach or anyone, no one can do nothing about it, but yourself. So, I think those aspects. Of course, it is your responsibility, but there are so many other factors that come in to play and I feel I need to take care of it," Rohit added.

The opener has been rested for the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe after the T20I series win against West Indies. Rohit will be back in the Asia Cup later this month.