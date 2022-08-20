We Don't Want To Hype Game Against Pakistan: Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Asia Cup

India skipper Rohit Sharma is keeping his calm ahead of the much-awaited game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup as he feels the outside environment is already very tensed. This time the right-handed batter has a added responsibility of leading his team as well as performing the role of an opener in the tournament.

Rohit, who had had played against Pakistan, feels that it is 'just another opposition' to play against. the opening batter is excited to play against the neighbours and feels it necessary to make youngsters comfortable ahead of the clash.



"Obviously, it is a very exciting game. Everyone watches the game, especially India-Pakistan. It is a high-pressure game without a doubt, I think within the group, we want to create quite a normal atmosphere. We do not want to hype this game too much within ourselves. Let people outside hype the game, that's their job to do it but for us, it is just a game of cricket and a battle between bat and ball which we have to dominate," Rohit said on Star Sports' show 'Follow The Blues'.

"I think the guys who have not played against them or have played 1-2 games against them, for them also, for us, me and Rahul bhai, it is important for us to talk to these guys and letting them know it is just another opposition we will be playing. For us, it will be like any other India-Pakistan game we play, we have to focus on the game and what we need to do as individuals," he added.

Rohit is not part of the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe and will be leading the side in the Asia Cup later this month.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.