Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Defending his predecessor Virat Kohli, who has been struggling with his form lately, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said that "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops. The buzz around Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch has been going on since he stepped down as the ODI and T20I skipper of the Indian Cricket Team.

Ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting Wednesday, media queries were once again focussed on Kohli's batting form and Rohit wasn't pleased and in a curt response said, "I think it starts from you guys". He said that Virat Kohli knows how to handle pressure and everything will fall into place as the right-handed batter is in a very good mindset.

"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of. He is in a very good space and he has been part of the international team for more than a decade", Rohit said about Kohli.

"He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations. So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," he added.

Kohli has not scored a hundred for more than two years in international cricket. In ODIs, it has been three years since his last century. He has 44 hundreds in the format overall. But Kohli has scored a lot of half-centuries which is an indication that he is not exactly in wretched form.

On Monday, it was apparent that Rohit isn't pleased about Kohli being singled out for scrutiny at every media interaction. After the last game in the ODI series, Rohit was more playful when asked if Kohli needs a bit of confidence. "Virat Kohli ko confidence ki zaroorat hai. Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar (Virat Kohli lacks confidence? What are you saying?)," he had said in jest.

Rohit further said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is over and the focus of everyone on his side should be on the colour 'blue' and the mission should be to do best for the country.

"It was understood that guys will go through ups and downs, some emotional feeling within themselves on which team they will play for in the IPL. But that was done the day before yesterday, we had a great meeting with everyone and we asked them to focus on the colour blue for the next two weeks. Whatever has happened has happened, for the next two weeks, they have to focus on playing for India, nothing else," said Rohit.

India and West Indies will lock horns in three T20Is beginning Wednesday and the focus will be on the brand of cricket India play, having witnessed disappointment in T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue also need to develop a core nucleus that will play for them in the T20 World Cup 2022, Australia.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan