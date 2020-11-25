Rohit Sharma will be missing out in India's playing XI for the ODI and T20 series against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury during IPL 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar has cleared air on why Indian batsman Rohit Sharma decided against flying straight to Australia from the United Arab Emirates with team India after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2020. In a video, the journalist said Sharma decided to return to homeland to be with his father, who had contacted COVID-19.

"Rohit came to Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians because his father had COVID. This is the reality, which is why he had to go back to Bombai," Majumdar said, as quoted in a report by News 18. "There is absolutely no reason to say that he did not want to play the red-ball series."

Sharma will be missing out in India's playing XI for the ODI and T20 series against Australia after suffering a hamstring injury during IPL 2020. The India Tour of Australia is scheduled to start on November 27, with first ODI in Sydney. Rohit's availability for the Test series also faces a question mark presently. His availability for the test series depends on the day he reaches Australia after getting a green signal.

According to the rules by the Australian government, a mandatory 14-day quarantine period is fixed for anyone flying into the Australian boundary.

In an interview to PTI last week, Rohit had said that his hamstring is "feeling absolutely fine."

"Of course, there is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That’s why I didn’t go to Australia for the white-ball leg as there are back-to-back games. Around 6 games in 11 days," Sharma had told the agency.

