Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the first Indian batsman to get past 150 sixes mark in T20Is and second only batsman in the world to do so. Indian T20I captain joined Martin Guptill in the elusive list with his 150th six in the final over of the powerplay during India's innings in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand in Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma is third on the list of batsmen with most sixes in international cricket. Sharma has so far hit 454 sixes in 404 games behind West Indies’ Chris Gayle (553) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (476).

India Vs. New Zealand 3rd T20I

India under captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid won its third consecutive toss in T20I in Kolkata. India brought Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal back into the team and chose to bat first. Ishan Kishan was played in place of KL Rahul, while Yuzvendra Chahal came into the team in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. India led by an explosive top-order class of captain Rohit Sharma and death-over supremacy of Deepak Chahar has set the target of 184 runs for the visitors.

India already has a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three match T20 series being played against New Zealand.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma