Rohit Sharma And KL Rahul Looked Scared Against Pakistan Pacers: Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar has come down heavy on Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after their flop show in their opening T20 World Cup fixture against Babar Azam-led side on Sunday.

Both Rohit and Rahul failed miserably to set the platform for their side as they got departed on an identical score of four-run each. Former skipper Virat Kohli was the man of honour as his blistering 82-run knock guided India to a four-wicket win in a thrilling encounter at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The masterclass of Kohli saw India emerging victorious after once reeling at 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

The former lethal pacer put forth a point that both Rohit and Rahul looked scared against Pakistani pacers with the new ball as there was movement from the pitch in the initial overs. Naseem Shah bagged the wicket of Rahul, who failed to adjust to the length of the ball and got bowled after getting inside-edge off the bat.

Haris Rauf, who was hitting the bowl hard on the surface at the furious pacer of over 145 kmph, got the better of Rohit in the fourth over. The Indian skipper couldn't move his feet quickly as he was caught at first slip by Iftikhar Ahmed after the ball took the outside edge off Rohit's bat. A stunning catch by Iftikhar behind the stumps to get rid of 'Hitman'.

"India openers ki baat karenge, thore dabe lag rahe hai, thode dare-dare lag rahe hai. Rohit Sharma as a captain apne aap ko calm down kare, apni batting gawa raha hai aur KL Rahul jyada focus karke khudko fasa raha hai, wo na kare (India's openers were looking intimidated and scared. Rohit needs to calm down as a captain, his batting is bearing the brunt of it. KL Rahul is getting trapped because of his extra focused approach, he shouldn't do so)," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

India will face off against Netherlands in their second game of the T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27.