Rohit Sharma And Babar Azam's Photoshoot For T20 WC Ignites Meme Fest On Twitter | See Reactions

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022, ICC has shared a post that features Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam that has now gone viral on social media. On Saturday, all the 16 participating captains for the T20 World Cup 2022 assembled for a press conference and along with it ICC conducted an official photoshoot of all captains and posted it on its official social handle.

The pictures, particularly of Rohit and Babar drew extra attention from netizens. The pictures of the Indian skipper and Pakistan made buzz because high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan that will be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The official Instagram handle of ICC shared a reel of Babar and Rohit's photoshoot with the background sound: "What? Did we just become best friends? Yup."

While some netizens called the picture a' pre-wedding shoot' and others compared the images with famous Bollywood film characters Karan and Arjun' portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Check Out Some Hilarious Memes Here:

Williamson and Nabi look like they're having a couple photoshoot on their marriage https://t.co/r8gzaTAqH3 — Irteza (@Irtezafaruqi) October 15, 2022

Marriage shoots in 90s be like 😜 pic.twitter.com/4h9b2s8NCV — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 15, 2022

Mere Karan Arjun aa gaya 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/OerVo1TRLo — SoN! 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌🥂 (@fanatic_devil16) October 15, 2022

During the T20 WC 2022 press conference, when Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed what exactly he and Babar Azam talks about. The Indian captain said: “We all talk about our families and all. We talk about life, what new car did you buy. That’s all we talk about.”

Also, the two captains commented on upcoming India vs Pakistan clash. "We understand the game against Pakistan, but there is no point in talking about it every time and creating that pressure within yourselves. Whenever we meet against the Pakistan players, we talk about how they are, and how their families are," said Rohit during the media session.

On the other hand, Babar said: "Whenever you play against India, it is always a high-intensity game. Fans also wait for this match, we enjoy the contest on the field. We try to play good cricket and we look to give our best."