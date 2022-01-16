New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli’s abrupt decision to step down from Test captaincy on Saturday sent shockwaves in and beyond the world of Cricket as important for Indians as religion or politics. While Sunil Gavakar, one among India’s finest batters of all time marked his stamp of approval for Rishabh Pant as next Test captain, other top contenders for Test captaincy are top order stars Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma

A frontrunner among the names currently making rounds to replace Kohli as Test captain, Rohit Sharma – the only cricketer to have smashed three double hundreds in One Day International – was appointed as the Test vice-captain ahead of the just concluded South Africa tour. He was, however, ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Rohit Sharma was also vice-captain under Ajinkya Rahane’s test captaincy back when Kohli was on paternity leave. Since Rohit is already the ODI captain, selectors are more likely to handover him the Test baton ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 and the second edition of World Test Championship.

Rishabh Pant

The 24-year old batter rising to the stardom of Indian Cricket with some unique knocks along with having virtually replaced MS Dhoni as India’s currently reliable wicketkeeper, is being recognised to take up the leadership role by retired stars of the game. "If you ask me, I am still staying, I would look at Rishabh Pant as next India captain,” Sunil Gavaskar, former India batting star was quoted as saying by India Today. Rishabh Pant also has the taste of captaincy having captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

KL Rahul

Stroke of luck with batting acumen to star in major overseas contests, has worked for top order batter KL Rahul with selectors relying on him to take up the leadership role when others became unceremoniously incapacitated, mostly due to injuries.

With Rohit Sharma’s appointment ODI captain, KL Rahul has been given the vice-captaincy role in ODI. As Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the South Africa tour, Rahul was handed the vice-captaincy role of team India in Tests and was also appointed as the captain of the Indian team for One Day International contests during South Africa tour.

After Virat Kohli’s departure from captaincy role and Rohit Sharma’s injuries making rounds into International cricket scene, Rahul is also likely to be the top contender to replace Kohli as test captain.

