Roger Binny Set To Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President

India's 1983 World Cup-winning member Roger Binny is set to replace Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president in the upcoming elections.

Rajiv Shukla will retain his post as vice president of the BCCI while Jay Shah will be given a second term as BCCI secretary. The candidates will file their nominations on Tuesday and Wednesday. The elections will take place on October 18.

The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

Devajit Saikia, Ashish Shelar and Arun Dhumal are front-runners for the post of joint secretary, treasurer and IPL chairman respectively.

Binny is currently serving as an office bearer in the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). He has played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs during 1979-87 and scalped 124 international wickets. His standout performance came in India's first World Cup glory in 1983 where he took 18 wickets in 8 games. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and was a vital cog in India's winning journey.

An important meeting of the BCCI will happen in Mumbai today ahead of the organization's Annual General Meeting (AGM), as per sources.

The board's AGM will take place on October 18 in Mumbai. As per sources, all the office bearers of BCCI are leaving for Mumbai tonight. All the key decisions on office-bearers and posts will be taken during this meeting. Till yet, no decision has been taken on office bearers of the board.

Sourav Ganguly is the current president of BCCI. But whether he will contest the election or not is a question still unanswered. Cricket fans could get their answers about future office bearers of the board on October 18 during the AGM.

