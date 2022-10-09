Roger Binny May Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President: Report

Sourav Ganguly is currently the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and with his 3 year-tenure coming to an end this year, there has been a lot of buzz on Ganguly's future and the next BCCI president. Now, as per the latest developments, it is being learnt that former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI chief.

Earlier, it was reported that Jay Shah will succeed Ganguly, but it is likely that the former will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary with Binny taking over the top post.

Roger Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

All these led to speculation of former seamer being the frontrunner for the post of BCCI President. Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee. The former pacer Roger.

As per sources, Sourav Ganguly is likely going to become India's representative for the International Cricket Council Chairman's post.

The BCCI will soon hold elections for the post of president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary as well as treasurer. The nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14. The elections will be held here on October 18.

Under Ganguly's BCCI President stint then, India continued its dominance in world cricket, successfully organising the IPL each year since the advent of the Covid-19 virus. The IPL media rights auction was immensely successful, held early this year, whereas Women's IPL is set to kick off early next year.