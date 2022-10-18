Roger Binny Appointed As New BCCI President, Replaces Sourav Ganguly

Former India pacer Roger Binny has been appointed as the next BCCI President on Tuesday. He will replace former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has completed his three-year tenure as the board's chief.

Former World Cup-winning pacer became the 36th president of BCCI unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The other BCCI office bearers, who were elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary). Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman as Birjesh Patel will turn 70 next month.

The result was just the formality as all the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Binny was serving as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association before competing for the BCCI top post.

Binny was a vital cog in India's 1983 World Cup title glory as he picked 18 wickets in 8 games. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs during 1979-87 and scalped 124 international wickets.

The 67-year-old had served as a member of the senior selection committee when Sandeep Patil was the chairman.

On the other hand, Sourav Ganguly will be contesting for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president. Ganguly was offered the post of IPL chairman but the southpaw declined the offer saying he can't become the head of the sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution.

According to the Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin, the decision on the International Cricket Council (ICC) top post will be decided later.

"He (Roger Binny) is a nice man. I have played a lot of cricket with him and we have fond memories. No discussions took place on the ICC chairman post today, the board will decide later," ANI quoted Mohammad Azharuddin as saying.