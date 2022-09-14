Robin Uthappa Retires: A Look Back At His Memorable Performances For India

India batter Robin Uthappa has annonced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 36-year-old was part of India's only T20 World Cup winning squad in 2007.

He has played 36 ODIs and 13 T20Is for India. He accumulated 1183 international runs in the Indian jersey including 7 fifties. He made his India debut in an ODI against England in Indore in 2006 while his maiden T20I came against Scotland in the 2007 T20 World Cup which got abandoned due to rain after the toss. Along with Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir, RP Singh and Yuvraj Singh also made their debut in that match.

Ultimately, he got the opportunity in the next game against Pakistan where he scored just 8 runs. In the same tournament, he redeemed himself as he scored fifty against Pakistan and even helped India in bowl out after the match tied. Interestingly, today marks the completion of 15 years of India's one of the most memorable moment in the T20 World Cup.

Uthappa was the third player from India to take appear from India for bowl out after the two hits by Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh and consecutive two miss by Pakistan. That moment is still very much alive and etched to fanatics heart even today as it handed India their first and only bowl-out victory.

The right-handed batter has played 205 IPL matches representing RCB, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings in which he amassed 4952 runs at a strike-rate of 130.35, which also include 27 half-centuries.



Uthappa last don the Indian jersey in the T20I against Zimbabwe in 2015 where he scored blistering 42 off 25 balls including nine fours.

Taking to Twitter Uthappa made the announcement and wrote,"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

Uthappa played his most of ODIs and T2OIs under the captaincy of MS Dhoni during the period of 2007-2012. After that his international career faded and he hardly played any notable innings for India. He will always be best known for his elegant hitting and flawless shot making in the cricketing world.