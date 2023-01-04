Rishabh Pant Will Undergo Surgery For Ligament Tears In Mumbai: BCCI

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday said Rishabh Pant will undergo surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai for the ligament tears he sustained following the fatal car crash.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," read a statement from BCCI.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," it added.

Earlier, Pant was shifted to a private ward from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on Sunday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI on Monday.

As per the official communication received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."