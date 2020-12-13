Rishabh Pant vs Wriddhiman Saha: The practice matches provided mixed results for both India and Australia and left the management in conundrum over the final line-up ahead of the first game.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India is set to play their first test of the Border Gavaskar trophy against Australia in Adelaide from December 17. The practice matches provided mixed results for both the sides and left the management in conundrum over the final line-up ahead of the first game.

After a dismal outing in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020, Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made a statement with a bat on the second day of the three-day Pink ball test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In all probability, Wriddhiman Saha will be the management's first choice for the first match, though Pant has left them with much to think about after slamming a century off just 72 balls.

Aged just 23, Pant has already gone through much highs and lows in his career. He burst into scene with impressive performance in the U-19 World Cup 2016 and displayed heroics season after season in the Indian Premier League.

Pant made his test debut against England in 2018 and was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year the same year. The following year, he scored an unbeaten 159 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground and nearly cemented his position as the wicket-keeper batsman, the kind the management was in hunt for since Dhoni's retirement from the longest format of the game. In 13 matches, Pant has scored 814 runs at an average of 44.35.

Wriddhiman Saha proved his mettle with a match-saving fifty in the first warm-up test. The 36-year-old holds an advantage over Pant with his highly-rated skills behind the stumps.

Saha staying in the sidelines for much of his career as Dhoni's availability prompted little talks for trying an alternative. The wicket-keeper had a decent outing in IPL 2020 and would be keen to cement his spot in the national team with an impressive performance against Australia.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja