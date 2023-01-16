Rishabh Pant Tweets For The First Time After Horrific Car Crash, See Tweet

It is noteworthy that this is the first ever confirmation from Pant himself on his well-being after the mishap which happened on December 30 amid several reports.

By JE Sports Desk
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 07:31 PM IST
Minute Read
Rishabh Pant Tweets For The First Time After Horrific Car Crash, See Tweet
Rishabh Pant in practice during Bangladesh series. (Credits: ANI)

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday shared a tweet thanking BCCI (Board of Cricket Control In India), fellow teammates and doctors who treated him after the car crash. He also informed fans about his successful surgery. Check out the tweets here:

 

It is noteworthy that this is the first ever confirmation from Pant himself on his well-being after the mishap which happened on December 30 amid several reports. 

Pant, who miraculously survived a horrific car crash, torn all three key ligaments in his right knee, two of which were reconstructed recently during the surgery which happened on January 6 while the reconstruction of the third torn ligament is expected after six weeks.

As a result, the 25-year-old is in danger of being sidelined from the game for at least six months, which can potentially affect his chances of being fit and available for selection for the Border Gavaskar Test series, IPL 2023 and even the ODI World Cup.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.