Rishabh Pant Tweets For The First Time After Horrific Car Crash, See Tweet

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Monday shared a tweet thanking BCCI (Board of Cricket Control In India), fellow teammates and doctors who treated him after the car crash. He also informed fans about his successful surgery. Check out the tweets here:

From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

It is noteworthy that this is the first ever confirmation from Pant himself on his well-being after the mishap which happened on December 30 amid several reports.

Pant, who miraculously survived a horrific car crash, torn all three key ligaments in his right knee, two of which were reconstructed recently during the surgery which happened on January 6 while the reconstruction of the third torn ligament is expected after six weeks.

As a result, the 25-year-old is in danger of being sidelined from the game for at least six months, which can potentially affect his chances of being fit and available for selection for the Border Gavaskar Test series, IPL 2023 and even the ODI World Cup.