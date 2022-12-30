Rishabh Pant Sustains Injuries On His Forehead, Knee And Ankle In Car Crash, To Undergo MRI Scans: BCCI

THE Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has issued an update on the health of Rishabh Pant who had a tragic car accident in Haridwar while returning to his home in Roorkee from Delhi.

The wicketkeeper has sustained multiple injuries including two cuts on his head and a ligament tear in his right knee. He will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," BCCI said in a statement.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," it added.

The accident happened early in the day when the cricketer was driving alone from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother.

The 25-year-old broke the window of his car to escape the vehicle after it hit the divider and caught fire on Delhi- Dehradun highway (NH-58) near Haridwar.

According to SP (Rural) Haridwar, Pant dozed off while driving and lost control of the car on the highway after which his car rammed into a divider and caught fire. Pant was alone in the car when the accident took place and broke the window to escape from the burning vehicle.

After getting primary treatment at Civil Hospital in Roorkee, Pant has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun where he is currently being treated.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the body is closely monitoring progress and will provide all necessary support.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah tweeted.

Recently, Pant played the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which India whitewashed 2-0. The left-handed batter scored 93 and 9 runs in the second match of the series in Mirpur.

Pant was not named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series which will commence on January 3 and was slated to join the National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.