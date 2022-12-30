Rishabh Pant Suffers Ankle, Head Injury In Car Crash; Condition Stable, To Remain In Hospital | 10 Points

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is currently stable but under doctors observation after suffering multiple injuries following a horrific car crash in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Friday.

Pant's car met with an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun (NH-58) highway in the wee hours of Friday while traveling from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother ahead of New Year.

The 25-year-old's car collided with a divider and cought fire but the cricketer was lucky enough to escape from the burning car to rescue himself. Pant was along in his car.

Here are 10 points that you need to know:

- Rishabh Pant is stable and is being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

- The wicketkeeper has no fracture or burn injuries on his body, confirmed Dr. Sushil Nagar, who treated him initially at Saksham Hospital in Roorkee.

-The injuries happened because he jumped out of car by breaking the window of his car as soon as it caught fire, the doctor added.

-Pant was consious and was able to speak when he was brought into the hospital.

- Pant sustained two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee.

- He also injured his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

- Pant will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

- BCCI Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Pant.

-BCCI is in constant touch with Pant's family.

-Pant's participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a four-matchTest series against Australia, is in doubt as a ligament tear takes a minimum of two months to recover completely.