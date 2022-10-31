'Rishabh Pant Should Have Played In Place Of Hooda': Virender Sehwag After India's Loss Against Proteas

Former swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag has come down heavy on India's pick for the playing XI against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup. India made one change in their playing XI from the last game they played against Netherlands, Axar Patel was dropped and Deepak Hooda was included in the team.

As per the veteran cricketer, Hooda was not the right pick and flamboyant Rishabh Pant should have been played in place of Hooda in the match. Sehwag further criticised Dinesh Karthik for lack of game time in Australia and believes that Pant has an edge over him as the latter has played on Australian soil before.

“Ye toh pehle din se hona chahiye tha. Vo vahan Test cricket khele hain, ODI khele hain aur perform kiya hai. Dinesh Karthik kab Australia me khele hain? Ye koi Bangalore ki wicket nahi hai. Main aaj bhi ye hi keh raha tha ki Hooda ki jagah Pant ko khilaate, unko vahan khelne ka anubhav hai. Unhone Gabba ka ghamand toda hai Australia ka. (This should have been the case from the first day. Pant has played Tests and ODIs there, and has performed. When did Dinesh Karthik last play in Austrlaia? This isn't a Bangalore wicket. I said this even today that Pant should've been in the team instead of Hooda, Pant has the experience of playing here. His Gabba innings is a legend),” Sehwag said.

“Main yahan bas rai de sakta hu, baaki management jisko bhi khilaaye. Agle match me problem unki hai, agar Karthik fit hote hain toh same scenario pe jaayenge. Meri nazar me Rishabh Pant pehle bhi hone chahiye the. (I can only give them suggestion, it's the management's decision. If Karthik is fit, they will go back to him again. But according to me, Rishabh Pant should've been in the XI from the start)," Sehwag further said.

In the game against South Africa, India's batting order collapsed in front of a quality pace attack as only Suryakumar Yadav (68) was able to extend his stay in the middle and scored 68 runs to post a respectable total of 133/9 in 20 overs.

India will next take on Bangladesh in their penultimate Group 2 Super 12 clash at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.