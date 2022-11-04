'Rishabh Pant Should Be Playing Every Game': Australia Great Slams India's Team Selection

Former Australia great Ian Chappell believes that India should play swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in every game of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India has played four matches in the marquee event so far and Pant has not featured in any game in the Super 12. Every time India take on any opponent in the T20 World Cup, #Rishabh Pant goes on trending as netizens demand his inclusion in the playing XI.

Rohit Sharma-led side has been backing Dinesh Karthik over Pant for the role of wicketkeeper and also the finisher. However, Karthik has failed to show his talent in Down Under while Pant has promising records on Australian soil and he loves the pace and bounce on the pitches.

The 37-year-old only accumulated 14 runs in the three matches he batted while in the game against Netherlands he didn't get to bat.

Former Australian skipper Chappell has criticised India for not picking Pant in the playing XI while discussing the dismal form of Tim David.



"What has Tim David done at the international level? Sometimes, selectors pick people on domestic form, and I think India is a classic example. They are picking Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant, ridiculous! Rishabh Pant should be playing every game. But, that's a tendency," Chappell said on Sydney Morning Herald.

"I have been saying 'Let's wait on Tim David, let's play him after the World Cup, get him some international matches.' And let's see if he can belt them around. And Not just belt the average 120kmh guys, can he belt the 150kmh guys? Because that's not so easy," he added.

India have six points in four matches and sit at the top of Group 2 standings with three wins and one loss.

India will take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match where they aim for a win as it will give them a straight ticket to the semi-finals.