Rishabh Pant Requested Team Management To Be Released From Bangladesh ODIs: Report

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's release from the Bangladesh ODI series squad ahead of the first match created controversy as many speculated that he was released due to testing positive for COVID-19 or he has been released on the grounds of disciplinary issues.

Taking to Twitter before the first ODI on Sunday BCCI wrote, "In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought."

"Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI," it added.

As per the Cricbuzz report, Pant has requested the team management to be released from the ODI series. He spoke to skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on arrival in Dhaka from New Zealand. More precisely, Pant was in Dhaka for a day and is learnt to have participated in the nets before seeking leave.

On Pant's absence from the squad, India vice-captain KL Rahul responded after the match, "I'm not very aware. "To be honest, I just found out in the dressing room that he was being released, I don't know what the reasons are, maybe the medical team will be in a better position to answer that question."

The management did not seek a replacement because Ishan Kishan is part of the ODI squad and can be pressed into service anytime. However, Pant will be back in Bangladesh for the two-match Test series starting on December 14, the report added.

In Pant's absence, Rahul kept wickets for India after a long time and dropped the catch of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*) which proved costly for India. India lost the match by one wicket and trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

The second ODI of the series will be played on Wednesday, December 7.