Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Out Of Action For Most Of 2023

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is expected to spend most of the year on the sidelines despite being the important cricketing year for Men in Blue where they will play the home ODI World Cup in October-November.

The wicketkeeper-batter is set to miss the four-match Test series against Australia and also the Indian Premier League 2023. Now, as the per latest update on Pant's injury, the 24-year-old will remain out of cricket action for the most part of the year including the ODI World Cup too.

Pant, who survived the fatal car accident on December 30, underwent surgery for two ligament tears on his knee at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital earlier this month and the surgery on one remaining ligament tear will be done after six weeks, according to an ESPNcricinfo report.

As a consequence, Pant is in danger of being sidelined for at least six months, which could also potentially affect his chances of being fit for selection for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November, the report added.

As per the last health update issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Pant, the cricketer is being treated under the supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

However, BCCI have not communicated any concrete input on Pant's return but is more than expected that he will take a minimum of six months to recover completely and hit the ground.

The right-handed batter last featured in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and was rested for the limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka.

In his absence, BCCI named KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeepers for the white-ball series against New Zealand and two Tests against Australia.

The Test series against Australia is vital for India to qualify for the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June. Pant had a great red-ball record against the Aussies.