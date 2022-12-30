'Rishabh Pant Is Stable But Under Observation Of Orthopedics, Plastic Surgeons': Hospital Issues Update

Rishabh Pant is stable and out of danger but still under observation. (Photo: ANI)

Rishabh Pant is doing fine and is in stable condition after his car met with a horrific accident in Haridwar on Friday. The cricketer is out of danger but under the observation of orthopedics and plastic surgeons.

Pant sustained multiple injuries on his body after his car collided with a divider on Delhi-Dehradun highway (NH8). After getting primary treatment at Civil Hospital in Roorkee, Pant has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun where he is currently being treated.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said the body is closely monitoring progress and will provide all necessary support.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," Shah tweeted.

Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. The cricketer was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Recently, Pant played the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which India whitewashed 2-0. The left-handed batter scored 93 and 9 runs in the second match of the series in Mirpur.

Pant was not named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series which will commence on January 3 and was slated to join the National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.