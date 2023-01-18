Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Discharge Likely In 2 Weeks, Rehab To Start In Next 2 Months - Report

STAR wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is likely to get discharged from the hospital in next 2 weeks after undergoing a major surgery due to an unfortunate car crash as per a report from Times of India.

“All the ligaments were injured. The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is a cause of concern. The doctors said that MCL surgery was absolutely necessary. Now his PCL will be assessed in two weeks. Hopefully, it will not need any further surgery. As of now, he essentially has undergone just one major surgery," a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the TOI report.

“The ligaments usually heal in four to six weeks. After that rehab and strengthening will begin. His return to play will be assessed in another two months," the source added.

“He will have to undergo counseling sessions too, it could be four to six months before he can start playing," the report stated further.

Pant on Monday acknowledged the support and good wishes coming his way since suffering multiple injuries in a car accident on December 30, saying that his road to recovery has begun and hes ready for the challenges ahead.

In a series of tweets, Pant also said that his surgery was a success. "I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support."

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to seeing you all on the field," he wrote.

On December 30, around 5:30 am, Pant, 25, miraculously survived when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.