Rishabh Pant To Be Shifted To Mumbai From Dehradun For Further Treatment, Says DDCA Director

Hospitalised India cricketer Rishabh Pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment following his fatal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday, December 30.

Currently, Pant is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The wicketkeeper sustained multiple injuries on his body including a ligament tear on his right knee.

Cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA to ANI



Earlier, Pant was shifted to a private ward from ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on Sunday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma told ANI on Monday.

As per the official communication received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.