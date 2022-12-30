Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Ricky Ponting, Ravindra Jadeja, Shami Wish Speedy Recovery To India Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Former and current cricketers wish a speedy recovery for the injured cricketer.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 11:25 AM IST
Minute Read
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is out of danger now and being treated at a hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. (Photo: ANI)

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has suffered serious injuries after his car met with an accident on Friday while travelling from Delhi to his home in Roorkee. However, the cricketer is out of danger and being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. The cricketer was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

Pant's accident shocked everyone as the cricket fraternity wished a speedy recovery to Men in Blue's vital cog.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon," Anil Kumble wrote on Twitter.

"Bounce back Rishabh, let’s all pray for his strong recovery," Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

 

"Praying for Rishabh and wishing for his speedy recovery. Get well soon brother," all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tweeted.

"Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," Australia legend Ricky Ponting tweeted.

"I hope you are ok bhai praying for your quick recovery get well soon champ," Rashid Khan tweeted.

Recently, Pant played the two-match Test series against Bangladesh which India whitewashed 2-0. The left-handed batter scored 93 and 9 runs in the second match of the series in Mirpur.  

Pant was not named in India's white-ball squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series which will commence on January 3 and was slated to join the National Cricket Academy for strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

