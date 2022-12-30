Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Cricket Fraternity, Fans Wish Speedy Recovery To Cricketer | See Reactions

INDIA cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday sustained serious injuries after his car collided with the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident took place near the Narson border when he was travelling from Delhi to his home in Roorkee. Pant has sustained injuries to his head, knee and shin. The 25-year-old has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. Soon after the incident, several cricketers' fraternities and fans took to Twitter and wished the cricketer a speedy recovery.

Here Is How Twitter Reacted

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag who represented India from 1999 to 2013, wished a super speedy recovery. "Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao," he tweeted.

Taking to his social media handle, veteran cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Thinking about Rishabh Pant this morning and desperately hoping he is fine and recovers soon."

Meanwhile, Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals also posted about the car accident. "Rishabh Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee,"Delhi Capitals tweeted.

Thinking about Rishabh.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ," former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Here Are Some Fans' Reactions:

"The wall of Indian Test Team .. praying for his fast recovery. Get well soon Rishabh Pant," a user wrote.

The wall of Indian Test Team .. praying for his fast recovery🙏



Pant was part of the Indian team that had won the Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 earlier this month. Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.