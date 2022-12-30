Rishabh Pant Severely Injured After His Car Collides With Divider On Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Catches Fire

India cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday suffered serious injuries after the Mercedes car he was travelling with collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident took place near the Narson border when he was travelling from Delhi to his home in Roorkee.

The 25-year-old was rushed to Roorkee Civil Hospital where he received primary treatment. The hospital has now referred him to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in stable condition. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to provide all necessary help to Pant and provide an air ambulance if required.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has been shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. The accident took place on NH-58 of Manglaur PS area," Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said.

According to a report by NDTV, quoting Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, Pant dozed off while driving and lost control of the car on the highway after which his car rammed into a divider and caught fire. Pant was alone in the car when the accident took place and broke the window to escape from the burning vehicle.

Pant was left out of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka as he was supposed to join NCA for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played a big role in India's two-Test series win against Bangladesh. Pant had scored a match-winning knock of 93 in the second Test in Mirpur.