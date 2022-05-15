Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket fraternity was left shocked on Sunday morning after the sudden demise of former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. Popularly known as Roy, Symonds lost his life after the car in which he was traveling met with an accident on Saturday night near Townsville in Queensland.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the police said in a statement. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries."

Following Symonds' untimely demise, several of his former teammates took to Twitter to express their grief. Bidding adieu to his "loving friend", former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist said Symonds' death "really hurts".

"Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy," he said.

Jason Gillespie, who played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup, also expressed his dismay and said he was "utterly devastated", adding that he will miss him.

Michael Bevan, another former teammate of Symonds, called the 46-year-old's demise "heartbreaking" and said he is "stunned".

Damien Fleming was also "devasted" by Symonds' loss and wrote, "Roy was So much fun to be around Our Thoughts are with Symonds family."

Allan Border, former Australian captain, was also among those to pay tribute to Symonds. He said Symonds "hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain".

"He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer," he told the Nine Network. "He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style."

VVS Laxman, who played against Symonds on several occasions, was also among those to pay tribute to the Australian legend. "Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Anil Kumble said, "Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well wishers."

Pakistan star Shoaib Akhtar said he was also "devastated" after hearing the passing away of Symonds. He said, "we shared a great relationship on and off the field. Thoughts and prayers with the family."

Symonds, 46, was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 one-day internationals (ODIs) in addition to 26 tests from 2004 to 2008. His death occurred with Australian cricket still coming to terms with the passing of all-time greats Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who both died in March.

