Ricky Ponting Taken To Hospital During First AUS vs WI Test

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been taken to the hospital in Perth on day three of the ongoing first Test between Australia and West Indies after suffering a health scare.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 03:04 PM IST
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (Photo: @Master__Cricket Twitter)

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Ponting reported feeling unwell midway through day three of the first Test between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium, and travelled to seek precautionary checks on his heart as a result.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Seven spokesperson said.

Ponting was present at Optus Stadium in Perth to perform his commentary duties for host broadcaster Seven Network.

While Ponting did not return to the commentary box before stumps, industry sources told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that he was feeling “fine” after a hospital check-up, reported Sydney Morning Herald.

Ponting led Australia to two ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and is a legendary figure in Australian cricket. He played 168 Tests and 375 ODIs during his spectacular career.

