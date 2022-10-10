'Respect For The Opposition Is Not Something...': Ashwin Reply To Ramiz Raza's Remark

India ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said respect for opposition does not come from victories or defeats, it comes with how you are made in reply to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raza's remark that the Indian team has started to 'respect' Pakistan as an opponent now.

“Respect for the opposition is not something that comes with victories and defeat. It comes with how you are made, and we certainly respect the Pakistani side, and so do they,” R Ashwin told reporters in Perth.

Earlier, Raza had said that the Indian team had started to respect Pakistan following their defeats in the last year’s T20 World Cup and this year’s Asia Cup. “We must give credit to this Pakistan team as they have defeated a one-billion-dollar cricket team,” Raza had said.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Commenting on the high-octane clash Ashwin said, “It’s a game of cricket. We don’t play so often, the rivalry is big. It means a lot to the people from both countries but at the end of the day whatever you may say as a cricketer and someone who is playing the sport you do understand that wins and losses are part of the game. Especially in this format, the margins are going to be so close.”

Heading to the T20 World Cup, India's biggest concern is their bowling, especially in the death overs. In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the worry seems unaddressed.

According to Ashwin, the change in ground dimensions in Australia will give room for bowlers to make a comeback.



“I think we can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and bilateral series back home. It’s only fair to say that the bowlers are getting the hit around the park, but we also need to understand that the boundaries are very close to the 30 yards circle in India,” Ashwin said.



“In Australia, the boundaries are bigger, which gives us bowlers the licence to work with. Its also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and also be brave enough to take those 50-50 opportunities in these places,” he added.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli missed the warm-up game against Western Australia on Monday in Perth which shocked one and all. When asked about the same Ashwin said, “I wish I would walk into Rahul Dravid’s place one day and answer that question for you. But as of now, your guess is as good as mine.”