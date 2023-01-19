Remembering Rishabh Pant's Gabba Heroics: A Saga Of Bruised Team India Conquering Australia

"CAN'T wait to take you to Gabba, Ash" - This is what Australian test captain at that time, Tim Paine said to an injured Ravichandran Ashwin (Ash) while he was trying to save the test match in Sydney on Day 5 along with another injured batter Hanuma Vihari. This sheer audacity from Paine to say this came from the fact that Australia were unbeatable at the Gabba since 1988.

But that Indian Cricket Team had different plans as Ajinkya Rahane-led side not only conquered Gabba but also defeated Australia on their turf 2-1 despite all odds.

Rishabh Pant was the star on a tense final day of the Test match smashing an unbeaten sensational 89 off 138 balls.

Here's a detailed brief of what transpired on Day 5: India had already lost Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari in the third Test and on the first morning of the final game, it was clear that Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin weren't available. But newbies like Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur showed it is not always about the experience and at times it is also about the urge to punch above the weight.

Chasing 328 to win in the final innings on a Gabba wicket without Virat Kohli in the ranks is no mean feat. As far as cricketing sense goes, one can say, you need a century from at least one batter if you have to chase a total of 328. But this Indian team showed that if everyone contributes in their own manner, the biggest mountain can be climbed and the flag hoisted.

Shubman Gill's 91, Rishabh Pant's 89, Cheteshwar Pujara's 56 are some of the notable performances, but Washington Sundar's 22 and Ajinkya Rahane's 24 have the same weight if you look at the context of their innings. In the course of the final innings, Pujara who is being termed as "The Warrior", was hit on his body multiple times. But the resolve he showed after being hit, was one for the ages.

Inputs from ANI