'Ready To Face These Baseless Allegations': Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane On Rape Charges

Suspended Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has come out in his defence and stated that 'he is innocent' and ready to face all these 'baseless allegations' after an arrest warrant was issued against him by the police in Kathmandu on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

After the issuance of arrest warrant, Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended the leg-spinner till the investigation is underway.

In a statement Lamichhane posted on Twitter the spinner said he has complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal and added that he will return to the country within a few days.

The 22-year-old is in West Indies with the Jamaica Tallawahs squad to take part in the Carribean Premier League 2022 (CPL). However, Tallawahs on Thursday announced that he would be leaving the tournament with immediate effect.

"I am innocent and keep complete belief in the respectable laws of Nepal. I have decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. May justice be served to the innocent and the right investigation to be done towards everyone involved. Hope the law acts equal to everyone," read a statement from Lamichhane.

Lamichhane got the recognition in 2018 when he was brought in by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) at a price of Rs 20 lakh and he became the first Nepalese cricketer to feature in the IPL. Since then he played in almost all the premier T20 leagues of the world including IPL, Big Bash and Pakistan Super League among other.

The spinner has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is after making his international debut in May 2018. He has scalped 254 international wickets for his national side. He was appointed as Nepal skipper by the board in December last year.