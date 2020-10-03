RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals currently have four points from the 3 matches both the teams have played.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first match of the double-header at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Both RR and RCB have chances to advance their points and climb to the top spot in the points table. Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals currently have four points from the 3 matches both the teams have played. Of the three matches, both have registered two wins and one loss.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had started their IPL 2020 campaign with a win against Sunriser Hyderabad, however, RCB lost ist second match against KXIP but was quick to make a strong comeback against defending champions, Mumbai Indians, in the Super Over, in their third match.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have surprised everyone with the batting performances of their batsmen in the three matches it played so far. RR had pulled off a big heist by defeating Chennai Super Kings in their first game. In the second match, RR's Rahul Tewatia smashed five sixes in an over and led the team to a record-chase in IPL history. However, the Rajsthan suffered a loss in their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Going into the contest, both the teams are expected to make some changes. RCB would want to address the poor death bowling after the match against Mumbai Indians that saw the game being pushed into Super Over. Chris Morris seems to be fit and is expected to replace Isuru Udana in the playing XI, while RR might look to replace Robin Uthappa in the playing XI.

Who will win today's match:

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore appears to have an upper hand over their counterparts in today's match. Considering that today's match will be played in Abu Dhabi and not Sharjah, where RR had registered both its wins, the RCB is being considered as the favourites. However, the RCB has to make more impact with their bowling to stop Rajasthan batsmen from scoring good runs in the death overs.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Posted By: Talib Khan