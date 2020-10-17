RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: This will be the second encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with the Rajasthan Royals in today's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss for the match will be held at 3:00 pm IST and the match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

This will be the second encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's IPL tournament. In the previous encounter, skipper Kohli shined for Bangalore and led his team in defeating the Royals by eight wickets and scored an excellent inning of 72 runs.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a good campaign in this year's IPL and is currently at number 3 on the points table. In the previous match, RCB faced an eight-wicket defeat by the hands of Kings XI Punjab earlier this week. In today's match, Bangalore will be looking forward to getting back to the winning ways and fix a berth in top four as the tournament is already in its second phase. Bangalore has 5 wins from the 8 games it had played so far in the IPL 2020.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals, who started their campaign with two wins, suffered a number of losses before the previous match where the Royals managed to stem their losing spree by pulling off a spectacular win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just 3 wins from 8 matches they had played so far, Rajasthan Royals need more wins in order to stay in the fray of top four teams.

RCB vs RR Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has offered support to the batsmen in first innings. However, the bowlers shined in the second innings as the pitch slows down as the match progresses. The pitch is likely to support spinner more rather than the pacers. As this match is in the daylight, due will not have its effect on the ball and the batsmen are also expected to score some good runs in the first innings. Both the captains will be looking forward to winning the toss and chose to bat first.

RCB vs RR Weather Forecast:

It will be hot with the temperature around the 35 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side though. The players will need to stay hydrated to stay fit.

RCB Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkl, Virat Kohli (C), Ab de Villiers (Wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sunday, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable Playing XI: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi

Posted By: Talib Khan