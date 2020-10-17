RCB vs RR, IPL 2020: Rajasthan is struggling at the seventh position on the points table with only 3 wins and five losses. On the other hand, Bangalore, whose tournament has passed well so far, is sitting at the 3rd position in the points table with 5 wins and 3 losses.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals today (Saturday), in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). This will be the second encounter between the teams. In the previous match between RR and RCB, Bangalore registered a comfortable eight-wicket win with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front.

However, in order to keep themselves alive in the tournament's second half, Rajasthan Royals must win this match, as the Rajasthan is struggling at the seventh position on the points table with only 3 wins and five losses. On the other hand, Bangalore, whose tournament has passed well so far, is sitting at the 3rd position in the points table with 5 wins and 3 losses.

Both teams would be looking to notch up another win but for very different reasons. RR need the win to keep their slim chances of making it to the playoffs alive. RCB, on the other hand, will look to solidify their position in the table and take one step closer to the knockout stages.

As Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore, here are some key battles to witness during today's match.

Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world and is one of the best in T20 cricket. However, the India and Bangalore skipper got to a slow start at the beginning of the tournament, but the way he picked up his form in the last 4 matches, has helped his team in registering some crucial and important wins. The Rajasthan team will be looking forward to dismissing the chase master early to get some hold of the match. To soften Kohli up, Rajasthan has Jofra Archer, who is their best bowler so far. Rajasthan will be hoping high on Archer's bowling today as the batting lineup of Bangalore seems more promising. The battle between the two players will be a treat to watch.

AB de Villiers vs Shreyas Gopal

AB de Villiers is known for his ability to hit the ball in any part of the ground in any condition. His 360-degree shots make him a dangerous prospect for any side to go up against. Rajasthan bowlers will be looking forward to scalp de Villiers on a low score or at least soften him up. For his competition, Rajasthan will be betting on Shreyas Gopal, whose variations and nice turns have seen him getting better of ABD in the past. Gopal has also proved to be a good option for Rajsthan in the middle overs.

Steve Smith vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Australian batsman Steve Smith is second only to Kohli, or maybe sharing the number 1 position with him, as he is one the most dangerous batsmen ever. His ability to fashion run-scoring opportunities have garnered him worldwide fame. He can play pacers as well as spinners with the utmost ease. However, Smith has had a below-par tournament so far but on his day he remains a formidable opponent.

To counter Smith, RCB will be eyeing on Yuzvendra Chahal who has proved to be a wicket-taker for RCB in crucial overs. The RCB will be hoping high on Chahal to dismiss Smith and increase their chances of winning the match.

Posted By: Talib Khan