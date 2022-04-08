New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: More than the individual brilliance, Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. It is imperative for Mumbai that their skipper Rohit gets some run under his belt. Despite their struggles, a few players have done well individually. With scores of 81, 54, and 14, Ishan Kishan has been a revelation at the top for MI, while young Tilak Varma (22, 61, 38) has made an impression in the middle order.

RCB, on the other hand, have registered two wins from three games and is looking good after starting the season on a losing note. RCB, led by South African Faf du Plessis, lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their opener before registering back-to-back wins overs KKR (by 3 wickets) and Rajasthan Royals (4 wickets).

Du Plessis looked in good touch alongside Dinesh Karthik and Shabaz Ahmed, but the team would be hoping that Virat Kohli gets back to runs. RCB's batting unit will receive a big boost in the form of Glenn Maxwell, who is available for selection against MI.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The wicket at the MCA Stadium assists batters initially but also encourages spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

MI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

Ishan Kishan, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kieron Pollard, Harshal Patel, Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah (VC)

RCB vs MI, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan