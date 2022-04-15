Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute to bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Saturday. RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.

It was the absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB's wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC's massive win over KKR. The number three spot, however, remains a concern with none of the batters tried by the team able to grab the chance. Skipper Rishabh Pant too will expect more runs from his batting.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 7:30 pm IST

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is likely to play neutral and favour both batsmen and bowlers. As per earlier games, pacers are likely to get assisted by the pitch and spinners might get help in the later part.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 Dream XI Predictions:

1. Faf du Plessis 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Rishabh Pant, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Suyansh Prabhudesai, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Josh Hazlewood, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyansh Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan