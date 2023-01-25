RCB Unveils New Logo In Support Of Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team

Bengaluru is among the five successful bidders for the Women's Premier League. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled the new logo in support of their women's side which will take part in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday revealed five successful bidders for the Women's Premier League that include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Lucknow.

Taking to Twitter RCB's official handle wrote, "Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women's Premier League Team."

RCB won the bid for the Bengaluru team for Rs 901 Cr which saw a battle from nine bidders for acquiring the franchise.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore marked a historic moment today which will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come. We are thrilled to be a part of this mission with BCCI to revolutionise women's cricket, not just in India but across the globe. At the core of Diageo, is the value of gender inclusivity that embraces diversity in the broadest possible sense and this enterprise champions us to welcome and celebrate women's cricket for who they are and the value they bring in the journey of this sport, Cricket," said Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Therefore, it is a fitting asset in the right direction for Diageo India-owned franchise. We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team that aligns with this philosophy and core value, and it gives us immense pleasure to have marked this accomplishment positively. We really look forward to bringing the first season of Women's IPL to our most loyal and lovely fans," he added.

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, to be played between five teams, is expected to be held in March this year and could include 22 matches. The WPL replaces the Women's T20 Challenge, a three-team exhibition tournament, as India's main women's T20 franchise competition.