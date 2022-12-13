Rawalpindi Pitch Receives 'Below Average' Rating From ICC For Pakistan vs England First Test

Pakistan players celebrating a fall of a wicket in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi. (Photo: @TheRealPCB Twitter)

The final verdict on the Rawalpindi pitch has come from the cricket's elite body as the wicket became the point of discussion for its dead behaviour in the first Test between Pakistan and England. International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave a 'below average' rating to the pitch where a plethora of runs were scored from day one.

England managed to win the match by 74 runs after posting 657 in the first innings off which 500 came on an opening day as the visitors became the first side to do so in red-ball cricket.

There was no assistance for bowlers on the track as a total of 1,768 runs were scored during the course of the match.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Andy Pycroft released his findings on Tuesday and the Rawalpindi surface received its second consecutive rating of 'below average', following the same rating that was given to the pitch after Pakistan's Test against Australia in March.

“It was a very flat pitch which gave almost no assistance to any type of bowler," Pycroft said in an ICC's official statement.

"That was the main reason why batters scored very fast and both sides posted huge totals. The pitch hardly deteriorated during the course of the match.

“Since there was very little in it for the bowlers, I found the pitch to be 'below average' as per the ICC guidelines," he added.

Rawalpindi Stadium has now received two demerit points from consecutive Tests under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process and could be in danger of being suspended from hosting any international cricket if more demerit points are lost.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates five demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for a period of 12 months.

After the first Test, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja labelled the pitch as 'embarrassing'.

"It is embarrassing for us, especially when you have a cricketer as chairman. This is not a good advert for cricket. We're a better cricketing nation than this," Ramiz had said, speaking to media during the lunch break on the second day of the Test.