According to a report by news agency PTI, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja on Monday night entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the police officer asked her the reason for not wearing a face mask

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja always makes headlines for his heroic actions on-field, but recently ‘Sir Jadeja’ is in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Actually the matter pertains to his wife Rivaba who got into a heated argument with a police official.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja on Monday night entered into an argument with a police constable in Gujarat's Rajkot after the police officer asked her the reason for not wearing a face mask, which is made compulsory in public, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police officials, quoted by news agency PTI, the incident happened on Monday night, when the couple was travelling in their car in Gujarat. While he was wearing a mask, his wife Rivaba wasn't, a senior officer said.

Upon noticing the violation of lockdown rules, head constable Sonal Gosai stopped their car at Kisanpara Chowk, following which Rivaba Jadeja had a heated argument with Gosai for stopping her car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoharsinh Jadeja said as reported by news agency PTI.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Rivaba Jadeja was not wearing a mask. While it is a matter of investigation why the issue escalated, we have learnt that both the parties entered into a verbal spat," the DCP said as quoted by PTI.

The DCP further said that following the argument, Sonal Gosai complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, after half an hour, the police constable was discharged from the hospital after receiving the required treatment. The DCP also said that no FIR has been registered as of now.

For the uninitiated, Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP last year in Gujarat's Jamnagar. This came months after Rivaba and her husband met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence in New Delhi. She was earlier in 2018, was appointed as the head of Karni Sena's women's wing in Gujarat.

(With PTI Inputs)

