With just three wins in ten matches, Chennai are placed at the bottom of the points table and nothing short of a miracle will take the team through the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After suffering a string of defeats, Chennai Super Kings’ possibility of making it to the playoffs look bleak. Not all hopes, however, is lost as the team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared an inspiring post on Instagram that asserted the MS Dhoni-men will give their best in the remaining four matches of the tournament.

“We can win, we must win, we will win,” read Jadeja’s Instagram story.

With just three wins in ten matches, Chennai are placed at the bottom of the points table and nothing short of a miracle will take the team through the playoffs. The team could manage only 125 on the scoreboard in their previous IPL encounter, which Rajasthan chased comfortably with seven wickets to spare.

Added to this are the injury concerns for the team. In a major blow to the team ahead of the remaining four must-win matches, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the IPL 2020 with groin injury. Chennai is already missing the service of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this season. Raina, one of the top run-getters in the league, flew back after having arrived in UAE with the team. His absence saw the unit try out a number of options in the middle-order, but the likes of Kedar Jadhav could not match up to Raina's numbers.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja