Jadeja captioned it as “Ready for my Netflix date,” with a laughing and a television emoji.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) took to Twitter to share his appealing “Netflix date” look on Wednesday. Jadeja’s IPL franchise CSK also left a stunning comment to which fans couldn’t agree more.

The cricketer in the shared picture can be seen wearing a dope combination of a red t-shirt under an unbutton check blazer and paired up with a white trouser, along with some accessories and a goggle. Jadeja captioned it as “Ready for my Netflix date,” with a laughing and a television emoji.

Take a look at Ravindra’s vibrant look:

Ready for my Netflix date 😂📺 pic.twitter.com/7b7YzYD8Hv — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 22, 2020

(Official Twitter Handle of Ravindra Jadeja)

What made the post more appealing was Jadeja’s cricket franchise, CSK’s compliment. "Looks like a dress to kill, not chill", CSK commented on Ravindra Jadeja's tweet. Netizens laud CSK’s “savage” comment. A user wrote, “savage reply”, other users left laughing emojis.

Looks like a dress to kill, not chill. 😋 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 22, 2020

(Official Twitter Handle of Chennai Super Kings)

The 31- year-old all-rounder remains active on social media ever since the lockdown has been imposed as to remain in touch with his fans. He keeps updating and entertaining his fans on social media.

Earlier this month, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 21st Century by Wisden. The all rounder’s contribution to his team has been noteworthy while batting, balling, or fielding. Wisden, “bible of cricket”, used CricViz, a detailed analysis tool in cricket to analyze his performance.

Through its analysis, Jadeja’s MVP rating was astounding 97.3, second only to Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan which led him the second most valuable Test player of the 21st century.

“Thank you Wisden India for naming me the 'Most Valuable Player'. I would like to thank all my teammates, coaches, fans and well-wishers for your support as I aim to give my best for our country. Jai Hind,” he wrote on Twitter.

Posted By: Talib Khan