Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of Bangladesh ODIs; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday was ruled out of India vs Bangladesh ODI series as he is yet to recover from the knee surgery he underwent in September. Also, Yash Dayal who earned a maiden call-up to the squad after a good season in the Indian Premier League, has a lower back issue and was ruled out of the three-match series, informed ICC through a statement.

Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed have been named as replacements in the ODI squad to play Bangladesh in December.

“Jadeja, hasn't yet fully recovered from a knee surgery that he had in September. Shahbaz, who made his debut in the home series against South Africa earlier this year, steps in for Jadeja,” the ICC statement read.

“Express quick Kuldeep Sen, who was supposed to be with the ODI squad in New Zealand, was named in the team for Bangladesh as Dayal's replacement.”

“Both Sen and Shahbaz were due to travel to New Zealand for the ODI series, but will now instead go to Bangladesh with no additions made to the squad for the New Zealand ODIs,” it added.

Jadeja was under the supervision of the medical team and his inclusion in the ODI squad was subject to his fitness improving.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik