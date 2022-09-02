Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022, Axar Patel Named Replacement

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 due to an knee injury. Standby player Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.

Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday said the all-rounder is currently under the supervision of its medical team.

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," BCCI said in a release.

Jadeja played a crucial role in India's thrilling win over Pakistan by five wickets as he built a 52-run important partnership with Hardik Pandya to get his side close to victory. He scored 35 off 29 balls including two sixes and as many fours in India's opening match in the continental cup.

In the second game against Hong Kong, Jadeja bowled a tight spell including a wicket as he returned with the figures of 1-13 from his four overs.

India have sealed the Super 4 spot in the competition after winning both their games against Pakistan and Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium. India will next play against either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.