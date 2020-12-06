New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: December 6 marks a special day for the Indian cricket as five players, including three-mainstays currently on tour to Australia, celebrate their birthdays on this day. 

Right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah turned 27 on Sunday, while Ravindra Jadeja is celebrating his 32nd birthday. Shreyas Iyer, who is youngest among all five, turned 26. Karun Nair, who burst into scene with a triple century against England in 2016, turned 29, while former Indian pacer RP Singh is celebrating his 35 birthday.

Bumrah, and Iyer are unlikely to make it to playing XI in the second T20 International against Australia today, while Jadeja has been ruled out of the series after suffering concussion while batting in the second match. RP Singh has retired from the international cricket, while Karun Nair has not been part of the Indian squad for the past few years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India led the wishes for five players on twitter. Have a look:

Wishes also poured in for all five players from cricket fraternity and fans alike. 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja