Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did not travel to the United Kingdom (UK) on June 16 for the one-off Test match against England after testing positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection, reported news agency PTI quoting a Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) source.

The 35-year-old is currently in quarantine and will only join the squad after meeting all protocols requirements.

"Ashwin hasn't travelled with the squad to UK as he has tested positive for Covid-19 before departure. But we are hopeful that he will recover well in time before the Test match starts on July 1," PTI quoted the BCCI source as saying.

"However he might miss the practice game against Leicestershire."

The rest of the members Indian team are already in Leicester and are training under supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour. Head coach Rahul Dravid, batsman Shreyas Iyer, and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant have also arrived in England after the fifth and final T20I against South Africa.

On the other hand, the other Indian squad that will play the T20I series against Ireland will leave for Dublin under VVS Laxman on June 23 or 24 as the team members have been given a three-day rest.

Talking about India's England tour, the Men in Blue will play a test match at Edgbaston from July 1 to 5. They will also play a three-match T20I series from July 7 to 10. From July 12 to 17, the Indian team will play a three-match one-day international (ODI) series against England.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma