Ravichandran Ashwin Feels Asia Cup 2023 Hosting Might Be Moved To Sri Lanka Amid IND-PAK Tussle

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the hosting of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup might go to Sri Lanka amid the tussle between BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). Ashwin also added that it is not possible for Pakistan to not come to India for the Cricket World Cup 2023 despite polarising reports in the media.

“Asia Cup was supposed to take place in Pakistan. But India has announced that if it takes place in Pakistan, then we won’t be participating. If you want us to participate do change the venue.”

“But we would have seen this happen many times. When we say that we won’t go to their place, they will that they will also not come to our place. Similarly, Pakistan has said that they will also not come to the World Cup. However, I think it is not possible."

The 36-year-old said that he will be pleased if Asia Cup is moved to Sri Lanka as it will serve as an important lead-up to the World Cup in October.

“But the final call might be the Asia Cup moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai guys. I will also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka.”

The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pakistan in September. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), last year had made it clear that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Continental championship and demanded that the event be moved to a neutral venue. With Najam Sethi returning to the helm of PCB, he took up the issue and sought a meeting of the ACC Board to discuss the matter.

During the Saturday meeting in Bahrain, which was attended by both BCCI secretary Shah and PCB chairman Sethi along with other ACC board members, no concrete decision could be taken on the venue of the Asia Cup.