London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri has been isolated in England after his lateral flow test returned positive, said the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Sunday. Besides Shastri, the BCCI said that bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel have also been isolated as a precautionary measure.

In a press release, the BCCI said that other members of the Indian contingent underwent two lateral flow tests and were allowed to take part in day 4 of the fourth Test at The Oval in London after they tested negative. Shastri and others "have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team," the BCCI said.

The Indian cricket team arrived in England in June to play the final of the World Test Championship and a five-match Test series against England. Before the beginning of the England series, the team's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had tested positive for the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

Pant and other members of the team then had to face the wrath of the fans and former cricketers for not following appropriate COVID-19 norms as several players were seen attending Euro Cup and Wimbledon Championship games without facemasks.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had come out in Pant's defence and said that it is "impossible to wear a mask all the time". "We have seen Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed. They were on leave and it's physically impossible to wear a mask all the time," Ganguly had told an English news channel.

Meanwhile, the fourth Test between India and England is underway at The Oval in London. The series is poised at one each with India and England winning the Lord's and Headingly Tests respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma